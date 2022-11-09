The Walt Disney, Banco Bradesco, Lucid Group among premarket losers' pack
- Amyris (AMRS) -34% on Q3 earnings release; Oppenheimer downgrades after Q3 miss.
- Digital World Acquisition (DWACW) -27%.
- CarGurus (CARG) -25% on Q3 earnings release.
- Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) -21% on plans to undertake an overnight-marketed public offering of units up to ~$8M.
- Upstart (UPST) -19% on Q3 earnings release.
- Athersys (ATHX) -17%.
- Velo3D (VLD) -16% on Q3 earnings release.
- GoodRx (GDRX) -12% on Q3 earnings release.
- Affirm (AFRM) -11% on FQ1 earnings release.
- The Vita Coco (COCO) -10% on Q3 earnings release.
- Phunware (PHUN) -11%.
- Agrify (AGFY) -9% on Q3 earnings release.
- Roblox (RBLX) -13% on Q3 earnings release.
- Banco Bradesco (BBD) -9% on Q3 earnings release.
- Evotec (EVO) -8% on 9M earnings release.
- AMC Entertainment (AMC) -7% on Q3 earnings release.
- Lucid (LCID) -8% on Q3 earnings release.
- The Walt Disney (DIS) -8% on Q4 earnings release.
- Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) -7%.
- Bilibili (BILI) -6%.
- FTC Solar (FTCI) -6% on Q3 earnings release.
- Riot Blockchain (RIOT) -6% amid rumors that the large crypto exchange FTX was facing insolvency.
- Tidewater (TDW) -6% on pricing ~$120.63M stock offering.
- Akerna (KERN) -5%.
Comments