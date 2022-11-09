Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was downgraded by Northcoast Research on Wednesday, with the investment firm noting that the outlook is "only going to to be tougher" over the next few quarters for a number of reasons, including loss of momentum to Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER).

Analyst John Healy lowered his rating on Lyft (LYFT) shares to buy from neutral, citing "limited catalysts" that should help improve revenue growth, as well as the aforementioned loss of momentum to Uber and the view that expenses and profitability are going to get harder to manage because of worries over rising insurance costs and the recent proposal from the Department of Labor that would classify drivers as employees.

"Simply put, we think dynamics are only going to be tougher in the next few quarters and with this pressure, we think the path to sustained profitability brings more risk and has become elongated," Healy wrote in a note to clients.

Lyft (LYFT) shares slipped nearly 1% to $10.80 on Wednesday, one day after crashing more than 22% on worries over third-quarter results.

Healy added that in the current environment, companies such as Lyft (LYFT) are not likely to perform, despite it being a "rather unique" asset with high potential as it does not generate cash flow and there are not many catalysts that could cause positive earnings revisions.

"While we acknowledge liquidity seems ample and at this point topline momentum is stable, we feel waiting for macro factors and industry dynamics to evolve further would more prudent before recommending the shares further," Healy explained.

The analyst also tweaked his estimates for 2022 and 2023, as he now expects Lyft (LYFT) to incur an adjusted loss of $1.89 per share and a loss of 28 cents per share, down from a previous view of a loss of 60 cents and 39 cents, respectively.

In conjunction with third-quarter results, Lyft (LYFT) said it sees fourth-quarter revenue between $1.145B and $1.165B, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16B.

Analysts are mostly cautious on Lyft (LYFT). It has a HOLD rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, also rates LYFT a HOLD.