Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS), a biotech focused on cancer therapies, announced Wednesday in its latest 10-Q filing that the company faces near-term bankruptcy amid liquidity constraints.

After a brief trading halt, Clovis (CLVS), which develops the Rubraca cancer therapy, lost ~54% in reaction to the disclosure.

“Based on our current cash and cash equivalents, together with current estimates for revenues to be generated by sales of Rubraca, we will not have sufficient liquidity to maintain our operations beyond January 2023,” the company wrote.

Due to commercial and regulatory challenges for Rubraca and resultant problems in raising additional capital, “a potential bankruptcy filing in the very near term looks increasingly probable,” Clovis (CLVS) added in the SEC filing.

Read: In May, H.C. Wainwright downgraded the company citing concerns over a potential launch of Rubraca for ovarian cancer as a first-line option.

