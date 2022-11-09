Enanta starts mid-stage study of oral antiviral EDP-235 for COVID-19
Nov. 09, 2022 8:47 AM ETEnanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) said it started a phase 2 trial of its oral drug EDP-235 to treat non-hospitalized, symptomatic adults with mild or moderate COVID-19.
- The study, dubbed SPRINT, will evaluate the safety, tolerability and antiviral activity of 200mg and 400mg once-daily doses of EDP-235, compared to placebo.
- The company noted that EDP-235 is backed by data from a phase 1 study of EDP-235 in healthy people.
- "Our recent encouraging Phase 1 data for EDP-235 demonstrated that 200mg and 400mg once-daily doses were safe and well-tolerated and provided plasma drug levels that were 7-fold and 13-fold, respectively, over the plasma protein adjusted EC90 for the Omicron variant, without the need for a boosting agent such as ritonavir and its associated drug-drug interactions," said Enanta President and CEO Jay Luly.
- In October, Enanta started a mid-stage study of EDP-938 for RSV infection.
Comments