Enanta starts mid-stage study of oral antiviral EDP-235 for COVID-19

Nov. 09, 2022 8:47 AM ETEnanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Virus Graphs

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) said it started a phase 2 trial of its oral drug EDP-235 to treat non-hospitalized, symptomatic adults with mild or moderate COVID-19.
  • The study, dubbed SPRINT, will evaluate the safety, tolerability and antiviral activity of 200mg and 400mg once-daily doses of EDP-235, compared to placebo.
  • The company noted that EDP-235 is backed by data from a phase 1 study of EDP-235 in healthy people.
  • "Our recent encouraging Phase 1 data for EDP-235 demonstrated that 200mg and 400mg once-daily doses were safe and well-tolerated and provided plasma drug levels that were 7-fold and 13-fold, respectively, over the plasma protein adjusted EC90 for the Omicron variant, without the need for a boosting agent such as ritonavir and its associated drug-drug interactions," said Enanta President and CEO Jay Luly.
  • In October, Enanta started a mid-stage study of EDP-938 for RSV infection.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.