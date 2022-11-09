Arrowhead sells royalty interest in olpasiran to Royalty Pharma for $250M

  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) has sold royalty interest in Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) olpasiran to Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) for $250M in cash upfront plus up to $160M in additional payments contingent on the achievement of certain clinical, regulatory, and sales milestones.
  • Olpasiran is an siRNA therapeutic being developed by Amgen (AMGN) to reduce risk of cardiovascular disease.
  • Royalty Pharma (RPRX) is acquiring Arrowhead’s (ARWR) entire royalty interest in olpasiran, which is a royalty up to the low double digits on worldwide net sales.
  • Arrowhead (ARWR) will retain rights to the $400M in development, regulatory, and sales milestone payments potentially due from Amgen (AMGN) from the 2016 out licensing agreement.
  • ARWR shares are up 1.35% premarket

