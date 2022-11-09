SharpLink Gaming names Sportradar's Dave Abbott as technology chief
Nov. 09, 2022 8:48 AM ETSportradar Group AG (SRAD), SBETBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) has hired Sportradar's (NASDAQ:SRAD) Dave Abbott as its new chief technology officer, effective immediately, the company announced Wednesday.
- Abbott brings in over 20 years of experience. Prior to joining SharpLink, he has spent more than eight years at the sports technology company,Sportradar, serving first as Senior Vice President of Innovation and Technology and rising to Managing Director of U.S. Sports Media.
- A frequent speaker at sports industry conferences and trade events, Abbott has also volunteered over the past several years as a mentor to CEOs of emerging software companies in association with the Minnesota Emerging Software Advisory.
- Earlier in the day, SharpLink Gaming informed investors that it has been notified for not being in compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price listing requirement.
- Stock last closed at $0.66 on Tuesday.
Comments