Surgalign announces restructuring to focus on key growth areas, expects savings of ~$35M

Nov. 09, 2022 8:54 AM ETSurgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) on Wednesday announced a corporate restructuring plan to focus on key growth areas and improve operational efficiencies.
  • Throughout Q4 and into early 2023, Surgalign (SRGA) will discontinue some of its lower performing SKUs to redeploy resources across R&D.
  • The company will continue brand and product rationalization programs, which are expected to result in a greater focus on products brought to market over the past year and core hardware products with the greatest growth prospects.
  • Surgalign (SRGA) will initiate new programs to streamline resources and lower future working capital needs, including product rationalization, process improvements and organizational redesign programs.
  • These efforts are expected to result in lower non-essential spending, particularly in G&A costs and select capex.
  • The company is also exploring further restructuring initiatives, which include but are not limited to, potential paring down, selling or exiting certain aspects of its business.
  • As a result of the restructuring, Surgalign (SRGA) expects cash savings of ~$30M-$35M compared to 2022.
  • To achieve these savings, the firm expects to incur ~$3M-$3.5M in employee-related severance costs and $2.5M-$3.5M in other exit and disposal costs in Q4 and Q1 2023 for total estimated restructuring cost of ~$5.5M- $7M.
  • Estimated cash savings are expected to be realized throughout 2023 and programs are anticipated to begin late in Q4 and be substantially complete in H1 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.