Veji proposes to wind-down the remainder of its US operations
Nov. 09, 2022 8:55 AM ETVeji Holdings Ltd. (VEJIF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Veji Holdings (OTCQB:VEJIF) notifies its plans to wind-down the remainder of its US operations including Veg Essentials LLC, and VEDGEco USA Inc., the company's B2B division.
- Due to lack of access to external capital, the company cannot continue to fund its commercial operations, resulting to wind-down the remainder of its US operations.
- It ceases to have any active commercial operations in the plant-based sales and distribution space.
- The company's management and its board will be evaluating next steps over the coming weeks.
