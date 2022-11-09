Veji proposes to wind-down the remainder of its US operations

Nov. 09, 2022 8:55 AM ETVeji Holdings Ltd. (VEJIF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Veji Holdings (OTCQB:VEJIF) notifies its plans to wind-down the remainder of its US operations including Veg Essentials LLC, and VEDGEco USA Inc., the company's B2B division.
  • Due to lack of access to external capital, the company cannot continue to fund its commercial operations, resulting to wind-down the remainder of its US operations.
  • It ceases to have any active commercial operations in the plant-based sales and distribution space.
  • The company's management and its board will be evaluating next steps over the coming weeks.

