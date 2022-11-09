Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) announced a minority stake in the Massachusetts-based Athletic Brewing Company on Wednesday.

The $50M investment in the non-alcoholic craft beer company follows a prior investment in non-alcoholic ready-to-drink cocktail brand Atypique. According to Statista, total sales in non-alcoholic beer is slated to reach $31.92B by the close of the year and is anticipated to grow by 13.44% through 2025.

"Athletic Brewing is a winning brand in a rapidly growing beverage segment. Our investment reflects our interest and ability to move into exciting white spaces, including in the blurring of the alcoholic and non-alcoholic categories" said Keurig Dr Pepper Executive Chairman Bob Gamgort. "We look forward to partnering with the Athletic Brewing team to help them scale the business."

