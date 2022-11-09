Wendy's gains after breakfast sales in U.S. impress

Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) traded higher in early action on Wednesday after U.S. comparable sales growth of 6.4% in Q3 topped the consensus expectation of +5.3% with strength in the breakfast daypart a factor. International comparable sales rose 18.3% during the quarter.

The total revenue tally of $533M for Wendy's (WEN) was up 13% year-over-year, but came in about $6M short of the consensus mark.

Company-operated restaurant margin fell 10 bps to 14.3% of sales. The decrease in company-operated restaurant margin was primarily the result of higher commodity costs, customer count declines, higher labor costs, and the impact of investments to support the entry into the United Kingdom market. These decreases were noted to be partially offset by a higher average check.

Cowen analyst Andrew Charles said that while the firm is encouraged by accelerating breakfast sales for Wendy's (WEN) through Q3, hitting 2022 breakfast targets could be challenging for the restaurant operator.

Shares of Wendy's (WEN) edged 0.44% higher following the earnings update.