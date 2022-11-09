Taoping signs 3-year agreement with DoWatch Technology
Nov. 09, 2022 9:06 AM ETTAOPBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Taoping (TAOP) has signed a three-year strategic cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Qianhai DoWatch Technology to jointly expand Taoping's smart rest stations to national tourist attractions and other areas.
- DoWatch Technology will leverage its own channel advantages to promote the installation and operation of Taoping's new smart rest stations at popular national tourist attractions, theme parks and other high traffic areas, with an estimated contract value of ~$4M.
- Mr. Lin Jianghuai, Chairman and CEO, "Our goal is to help improve the quality of life for people in high-traffic areas that are often quite challenged. The lack of clean, attractive and functional rest stations is a real problem and one the government has included in its priority areas to address. Taoping took a lot of time to develop our smart rest station product and used feedback to refine the look and features. We are excited to have a modular product in production that boasts lower cost of ownership and operation, with a faster installation and overall higher quality user experience."
