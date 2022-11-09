Barclays to cut jobs at investment bank as market volatility hurts fees

Nov. 09, 2022 9:13 AM ETBarclays PLC (BCS)GS, CBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Barclays headquarters in London

_ultraforma_/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) will start cutting ~200 jobs in its investment banking group, or less than 3% of the unit's global headcount, this week, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
  • The headcount reduction comes as high interest rates and an uncertain economic outlook weigh on M&A and debt- and equity-issuing activities, resulting in a sharp drop in the fees banks get from those transactions. Other banks, including Goldman Sachs (GS) and Citigroup (C), have also trimmed their ranks.
  • The bank didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
  • Barclays' (BCS) investment banking fees income dropped 36% Y/Y to £1.74B in Q3 on weak activity in equity and debt capital markets, the company reported last month.
  • Last month, Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO David Solomon advises caution as economic headwinds are likely to affect both consumers and markets in coming quarters.

