Barclays to cut jobs at investment bank as market volatility hurts fees
Nov. 09, 2022 9:13 AM ETBarclays PLC (BCS)GS, CBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) will start cutting ~200 jobs in its investment banking group, or less than 3% of the unit's global headcount, this week, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
- The headcount reduction comes as high interest rates and an uncertain economic outlook weigh on M&A and debt- and equity-issuing activities, resulting in a sharp drop in the fees banks get from those transactions. Other banks, including Goldman Sachs (GS) and Citigroup (C), have also trimmed their ranks.
- The bank didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
- Barclays' (BCS) investment banking fees income dropped 36% Y/Y to £1.74B in Q3 on weak activity in equity and debt capital markets, the company reported last month.
- Last month, Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO David Solomon advises caution as economic headwinds are likely to affect both consumers and markets in coming quarters.
