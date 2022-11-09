Immutep gets patents in Japan, South Korea linked to immunotherapy eftilagimod
Nov. 09, 2022 9:14 AM ETImmutep Limited (IMMP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) said it was granted two patents (numbers 7160345 and 10-2441425) by the Japanese Patent Office and South Korean Patent Office, respectively.
- The patents titled 'Combined Preparations for the Treatment of Cancer' protects intellectual property related to combination preparations consisting of the company's immunotherapy candidate eftilagimod alpha and a chemotherapy agent which is oxaliplatin, carboplatin, or topotecan, Immutep noted.
- The combination type patent claims are written in multiple formats to maximize the scope of protection and both patents expire on Dec. 19, 2034, according to the company.
- "These new patents are notable because this family of patents protects a component of the triple combination therapy being evaluated in our INSIGHT-003 clinical trial," said Immutep CEO Marc Voigt.
