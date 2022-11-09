Immutep gets patents in Japan, South Korea linked to immunotherapy eftilagimod

Nov. 09, 2022 9:14 AM ETImmutep Limited (IMMP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Business woman signs a patent. Intellectual property protection concept. Patent attorney.

Irina Vodneva/iStock via Getty Images

  • Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) said it was granted two patents (numbers 7160345 and 10-2441425) by the Japanese Patent Office and South Korean Patent Office, respectively.
  • The patents titled 'Combined Preparations for the Treatment of Cancer' protects intellectual property related to combination preparations consisting of the company's immunotherapy candidate eftilagimod alpha and a chemotherapy agent which is oxaliplatin, carboplatin, or topotecan, Immutep noted.
  • The combination type patent claims are written in multiple formats to maximize the scope of protection and both patents expire on Dec. 19, 2034, according to the company.
  • "These new patents are notable because this family of patents protects a component of the triple combination therapy being evaluated in our INSIGHT-003 clinical trial," said Immutep CEO Marc Voigt.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.