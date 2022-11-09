Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) postponed a meeting for next week on its planned sale to Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) indefinitely as it deals with concerns about an agreements made with dissident holders.

Turquoise Hill (TRQ) has been working with RIO to address the special committee's concerns with respect to the "differential treatment" of minority shareholders in the deal, according to a statement. The parties also said they were informed that Canadian regulator, Autorité des marchés financiers, considers the the deal as currently structured to "raise public concerns."

The latest news comes after Turquoise Hill (TRQ) on Monday originally postponed the meeting until next Tuesday at the request of the Canadian regulator.

The latest postponement comes after Turquoise Hill (TRQ) reached an agreement with some shareholders who had publicly opposed the C$43/share sale last Tuesday. Pentwater Capital, the largest holder of Turquoise Hill after Rio Tinto, and SailingStone Capital, agreed to withhold their votes at the holder meeting. The investors will withhold their votes and exercise their dissent rights.

"The Special Committee has been engaged with Rio Tinto in order to address the differential treatment of minority shareholders resulting from the agreements," Turquoise Hill said in the statement. "In the event that terms are reached that satisfy the Special Committee’s concerns, the company will provide shareholders with supplemental disclosure regarding such revised terms."

On Friday a former chairman of the Ontario Securities Commission told the Globe & Mail that he believed the Rio Tinto agreement made with some dissent Turquoise Hill holders is illegal under Canadian law and he sees a good probability the regulator could halt the deal. He believed the regulator may at least delay the transaction until it can review it.