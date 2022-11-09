Ball Corp announces $750M senior notes offering

Nov. 09, 2022 9:16 AM ETBall Corporation (BALL)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Ball Corp (NYSE:BALL) on Wednesday announced an offering of $750M senior notes due 2028.
  • The exact amount, terms and timing of the offering will depend upon market conditions and other factors, the company said.
  • Ball intends to use the offering proceeds to repay ~$528M outstanding in its Euro-denominated notes and ~$200M in outstanding borrowings under its U.S. Dollar revolving credit facility.
  • BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets, Deutsche Bank Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co are acting as global coordinators and joint book-running managers of the notes offering.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.