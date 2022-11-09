Ball Corp announces $750M senior notes offering
Nov. 09, 2022 9:16 AM ETBall Corporation (BALL)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Ball Corp (NYSE:BALL) on Wednesday announced an offering of $750M senior notes due 2028.
- The exact amount, terms and timing of the offering will depend upon market conditions and other factors, the company said.
- Ball intends to use the offering proceeds to repay ~$528M outstanding in its Euro-denominated notes and ~$200M in outstanding borrowings under its U.S. Dollar revolving credit facility.
- BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets, Deutsche Bank Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co are acting as global coordinators and joint book-running managers of the notes offering.
