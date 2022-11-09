Adaptimmune Therapeutics upgraded at Mizuho on clarity for afami-cel
Nov. 09, 2022 9:28 AM ETAdaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Mizuho has upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) to buy from neutral saying there is now clarity on the regulatory strategy for TCR T-cell therapy afami-cel for solid tumors.
- The firm kept its price target at $9 (~333% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- Analyst Mara Goldstein noted that the upgrade was also based on a lengthened cash runway following restructuring, pipeline reprioritization, and data from a trial for SPEAR T-cell therapy ADP-A2M4CD8 in select tumor types.
- Regarding afami-cel, Goldstein said that while management reaffirmed its rolling BLA submission for afami-cel will begin this quarter, the targeted completion date has been moved up to mid-2023.
- She added that pipeline reprioritization as well as layoffs will extend the company's cash runway into early 2025 from 2024.
- Adaptimmune (ADAP) surged Tuesday due to the release of updated phase 1 data on ADP-A2M4CD8 across multiple solid tumor indications.
Comments