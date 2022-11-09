IBM partners with Vodafone to explore quantum computing cybersecurity
Nov. 09, 2022 9:28 AM ETInternational Business Machines Corporation (IBM), VOD, VODPFBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) is partnering with Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) (OTCPK:VODPF) on quantum-safe cybersecurity. Vodafone will join the IBM Quantum Network and get cloud access to IBM's advanced quantum computing systems.
- The two companies will work together on validating potential quantum use cases in telecommunications. Vodafone will explore quantum computing for various use cases and advance employee skills in quantum technology through iterative prototyping led by IBM.
- Vodafone will also explore how to apply IBM Quantum Safe cryptography technology across its network infrastructure and systems.
- Luke Ibbetson, head of group R&D at Vodafone Group, said: "Partnering with IBM provides us with access to quantum technology which has the potential to provide incredible network optimization. It's the sort of innovation that existing computers will never achieve alone, allowing us to save energy, reduce costs and give customer great connectivity in more places."
- The IBM Quantum Network currently has more than 200 members, including Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, academic institutions, and research labs working to advance quantum computing and explore practical applications.
Comments (2)