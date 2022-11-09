DoorDash and Sephora partner for on-demand delivery across North America
Nov. 09, 2022
- DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) has signed new partnership deal with Sephora (OTCPK:LVMHF) to offer on-demand delivery from its beauty retail stores across the U.S. and Canada.
- Beginning Nov. 9, the partnership allows consumers to shop and earn rewards on Sephora purchase made via DoorDash app with delivery claimed in under an hour, on average.
- "We are thrilled to welcome Sephora to DoorDash as our first national prestige beauty retailer on the marketplace," said Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Partnerships at DoorDash.
