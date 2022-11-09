DoorDash and Sephora partner for on-demand delivery across North America

Nov. 09, 2022 9:31 AM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment

DoorDash Raises Estimate For Initial Public Offering

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

  • DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) has signed new partnership deal with Sephora (OTCPK:LVMHF) to offer on-demand delivery from its beauty retail stores across the U.S. and Canada. 
  • Beginning Nov. 9, the partnership allows consumers to shop and earn rewards on Sephora purchase made via DoorDash app with delivery claimed in under an hour, on average.
  • "We are thrilled to welcome Sephora to DoorDash as our first national prestige beauty retailer on the marketplace," said Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Partnerships at DoorDash.
  • Earlier (Nov. 7): DoorDash gains after Oppenheimer turns bullish

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.