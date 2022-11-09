Binance raises its emergency insurance fund to $1B to adjust to crypto volatility

Nov. 09, 2022

Cryptocurrency on Binance trading app, Bitcoin BTC with altcoin digital coin crypto currency, BNB, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, defi p2p decentralized fintech market

Chinnapong

  • Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said Wednesday that it has topped up its emergency insurance fund to $1B in an effort to adjust to recent price volatility seen in the cryptosphere.
  • Binance's Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) was established in 2018 to safeguard its users funds. The value of the fund, which is supported by a certain percentage of the exchange's trading fees, depends on how the broader crypto market fares.
  • SAFU fund wallets consisted of binance coin (BNB-USD), stablecoin binance USD (BUSD-USD) and bitcoin (BTC-USD).
  • The move comes as the crypto market came under immense selling pressure in the wake of mounting concerns about crypto exchange FTX's financial health. After news hit regarding FTX's "significant liquidity crunch," Binance ultimately signed a non-binding agreement to bail out the non-U.S. business of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX.
  • Looking at intraday price action, bitcoin dropped 10% to $17.48K at ~9:30 a.m. ET, and binance coin (BNB-USD) slid 7.8% to $297.94.
