Immunocore, Medison expand collaboration into Latin America
Nov. 09, 2022 9:38 AM ETImmunocore Holdings plc (IMCR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Medison Pharma said South and Central Americas and the Caribbean markets (Latin America) were added to its multi-territorial agreement with Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR).
- Immunocore's drug Kimmtrak is approved to treat a type of eye cancer called uveal melanoma in the U.S., EU, Canada and Australia.
- "Our multi-regional platform makes us the partner-of-choice for emerging biotech companies seeking to make their innovative products available in international markets for the benefit of patients suffering from severe conditions," said Gil Gurfinkel, VP Corporate Development at Medison.
