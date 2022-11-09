Immunocore, Medison expand collaboration into Latin America

Nov. 09, 2022 9:38 AM ETImmunocore Holdings plc (IMCR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Business agreement

mediaphotos

  • Medison Pharma said South and Central Americas and the Caribbean markets (Latin America) were added to its multi-territorial agreement with Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR).
  • Immunocore's drug Kimmtrak is approved to treat a type of eye cancer called uveal melanoma in the U.S., EU, Canada and Australia.
  • "Our multi-regional platform makes us the partner-of-choice for emerging biotech companies seeking to make their innovative products available in international markets for the benefit of patients suffering from severe conditions," said Gil Gurfinkel, VP Corporate Development at Medison.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.