DigitalOwl and Sapiens partner for digitalizing medical records

Nov. 09, 2022 9:38 AM ETSPNSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • DigitalOwl and Sapiens International (SPNS) partner to help the companies remain on the leading edge of the digital transformation within the insurance industry.
  • DigitalOwl is a company that specializes in utilizing technology to interpret and transform medical records into a completely digital, comprehensive and interactive abstract.
  • “Partnering with Sapiens, an industry leader that possesses over 40 years of experience, reaffirms our commitment to empowering underwriters within the life insurance industry. Together, we can help transform digital underwriting by leveraging access to unstructured data while improving the underwriting and decision-making process through automation.” said Christian Vance, Sales Director, Channels and Partnerships at DigitalOwl.

