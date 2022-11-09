Acer reports Oct revenue of NT$18.05B
Nov. 09, 2022
- Taiwanese computer equipment maker Acer (OTC:ACEYY) on Wednesday said it recorded consolidated revenues of NT$18.05B for the month of October.
- So far this year, revenues were NT$233.63B, -10.3% Y/Y.
- Acer said businesses other than PCs and displays made up for 25.5% of total revenues in Oct vs 17.1% last year.
- Businesses other than PCs and displays contributed 20.8% of total revenues so far this year vs 16.8% in the same period last year.
- Businesses other than PCs and displays revenues grew 13.1% year-to-Oct, YoY.
- Altos Computing revenues more-than-doubled year-to-Oct, YoY.
- AcerPure revenues up 45.8% year-to-Oct, YoY.
