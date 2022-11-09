Novavax COVID-19 shot authorized as booster in UK

Nov. 09, 2022

Germany Begins Novavax Covid Vaccinations

Carsten Koall/Getty Images News

  • The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has authorized Novavax's (NASDAQ:NVAX) Nuvaxovid as a COVID-19 booster shot for adults.
  • The decision was based on a phase 2 trial conducted in the U.S. and Australia, another phase 2 trial conducted in South Africa, and from the U.K.-sponsored COV-BOOST trial.
  • While Nuvaxovid is not a bivalent shot, Novavax (NVAX) said available data indicates it is also effective against Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
  • MHRA also authorized the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) bivalent COVID booster shot on Wednesday.

