Novavax COVID-19 shot authorized as booster in UK
Nov. 09, 2022
- The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has authorized Novavax's (NASDAQ:NVAX) Nuvaxovid as a COVID-19 booster shot for adults.
- The decision was based on a phase 2 trial conducted in the U.S. and Australia, another phase 2 trial conducted in South Africa, and from the U.K.-sponsored COV-BOOST trial.
- While Nuvaxovid is not a bivalent shot, Novavax (NVAX) said available data indicates it is also effective against Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
- MHRA also authorized the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) bivalent COVID booster shot on Wednesday.
