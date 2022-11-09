Akamai and Macrometa join hands for cloud super platform
Nov. 09, 2022 9:57 AM ETAKAMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Macrometa announced a new strategic equity investment, go-to-market partnership, and powerful product integrations with Akamai Technologies (AKAM).
- In conjunction with Akamai's equity investment in Macrometa, Andy Champagne, CTO of Akamai Labs, will join the Macrometa board as a non-voting board observer.
- "This partnership and technical integration greatly simplifies the amount of work and effort that goes in to building applications and deploying them on the Edge, and it brings a certain level of elegance and velocity that allows faster time to market and a more modern experience of building these types of apps," said Chetan Venkatesh, founder and CEO at Macrometa. "We are giving developers superpowers. The ability to create these kinds of applications, at the speed and velocity that enterprise requires, looks like magic to the casual observer. But that is the beauty of what this super platform does. We're thrilled to be working with Akamai not only as an investor, but as an ongoing partner, as well."
