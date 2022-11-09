Trump SPAC Digital World drops 21% as Red 'wave' may not happen
Nov. 09, 2022
- Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media company and Truth Social app public, slid 18% as a Red "wave' in the Tuesday election may not happen.
- The drop at least partly reversed a 66% gain on Monday after former President Donald Trump hinted at weekend rallies that he would soon be announcing his re-election campaign for 2024. Trump also announced at a Monday event that he planned to make big news next Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago.
- Digital World shares have plunged 77% this year after reaching highs in early March as the social media company has been involved in regulatory probes and amid potential competition from Twitter (TWTR) run by Elon Musk, who has previously said he would allow Trump back on the platform.
- Last Thursday DWAC again adjourned a holder vote on an extension for its deal to take Trump's social media company public as it works to get more holder votes. The meeting was adjourned until Nov. 22.
