RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) stock slumped on Wednesday after offering a Q3 earnings update that disappointed the market on multiple fronts.

For the third quarter, a slight beat on revenue was heavily overshadowed by the report of $0.27 in earnings per share, far below the $0.83 expectation. Management highlighted margin compression across the business as well as particular difficulties in used autos, prompting the company to “pursue strategic alternatives” for the segment. Total unit sales declined to 19,908 in the third quarter, down sequentially from 23,330 in the second quarter.

“While demand for our offering is proving resilient, certain demand trends are beginning to surface, for the most part in regards to vehicle type and price point,” CEO Marshall Chesrown said. “Our overall results were also impacted by our strategic decision to purchase fewer automotive units during the quarter, due to what we see as structural changes in the post-Covid wholesale auto business."

Moving to full-year forecasts, the company anticipates revenue in the range of $1.85B to $1.90B, below the consensus expectation of $1.96B.

Shares of the Texas-based powersports and automotive company fell 22.26% in the first hour of trading on Wednesday.

Dig into the details of the results.