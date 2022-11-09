TSX accepts Stella-Jones' notice for NCIB

Nov. 09, 2022 10:29 AM ETStella-Jones Inc. (STLJF), SJ:CASJBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Stella-Jones (OTCPK:STLJF) on Wednesday said the Toronto Stock Exchange accepted its notice to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid.
  • Under NCIB, Stella-Jones may, during the 12-month period commencing Nov 14, 2022, and ending Nov 13, 2023, purchase for cancellation, up to 5M common shares, ~9.6% of the public float.
  • As at Oct 31, 2022, Stella-Jones had 59,525,467 common shares issued and outstanding, 51,819,214 common shares comprising the public float.
  • The notice provides that purchases under NCIB will be effected on open market through facilities of the TSX.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.