TSX accepts Stella-Jones' notice for NCIB
Nov. 09, 2022 10:29 AM ETStella-Jones Inc. (STLJF), SJ:CASJBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Stella-Jones (OTCPK:STLJF) on Wednesday said the Toronto Stock Exchange accepted its notice to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid.
- Under NCIB, Stella-Jones may, during the 12-month period commencing Nov 14, 2022, and ending Nov 13, 2023, purchase for cancellation, up to 5M common shares, ~9.6% of the public float.
- As at Oct 31, 2022, Stella-Jones had 59,525,467 common shares issued and outstanding, 51,819,214 common shares comprising the public float.
- The notice provides that purchases under NCIB will be effected on open market through facilities of the TSX.
