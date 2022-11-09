Hilton Grand Vacations climbs 10% on raising FY outlook, and reporting Q3 beat
Nov. 09, 2022 10:32 AM ETHGVBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) showed a jump in price of 10% after reporting a $190.86M beat in Q3 revenue to $1.12B, up ~21 Y/Y.
- Total revenues were affected by a net recognition of $86M in the current period vs. $241M last year.
- Total contract sales were $621M.
- Member count was 515,000.
- Net Owner Growth (or NOG) for the Legacy-HGV business for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2022, was 3.8%, and Diamond added over 1,900 net new members in the quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $338M vs. $340M last year.
- Company is raising its 2022 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA excluding deferrals and recognitions to be in a range of $1,025M-1,045M.
- Total cash and cash equivalents were $744M as of Sept. 30, 2022, including $319M of restricted cash.
- The estimated value of total contract sales pipeline is ~$12B at current pricing.
- GAAP EPS of $1.24 beats consensus by $0.44.
- Contributor commentary on the stock reads: 'Hilton Grand Vacations: Significant Revenue Growth, But Still Cautious'
- SA Authors gives a Hold rating; Wall St. analyst gives Strong Buy rating with an average price target of $66.50 ; Quant rating of Hold with highest factor grades to growth and profitability.
- Previously (Nov. 9): Hilton Grand Vacations reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY22 guidance range
Comments