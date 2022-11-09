ICON upgraded to buy at BofA on core growth, deal synergies
Nov. 09, 2022 10:36 AM ETICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- BofA Securities has upgraded contract research organization ICON plc (ICON) to buy from neutral citing the integration of PRA Health Sciences and confidence in core growth.
- The firm lowered its price target to $260 from $265 (~33% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- Analyst Derik de Bruin said that ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) is rapidly deleveraging, biotech financing concerns are easing, and it current valuation indicates it trades at a discount to peers.
- "With the [PRA Health] deal annualized, comps from COVID work fading, a more attractive valuation, and solid late-stage CRO fundamentals, we are more confident in ICLR’s ability to deliver on their deal targets.," he wrote.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views ICON (ICLR) as a hold with strong marks for profitability and growth.
