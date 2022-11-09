ICON upgraded to buy at BofA on core growth, deal synergies

Nov. 09, 2022 10:36 AM ETICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

  • BofA Securities has upgraded contract research organization ICON plc (ICON) to buy from neutral citing the integration of PRA Health Sciences and confidence in core growth.
  • The firm lowered its price target to $260 from $265 (~33% upside based on Tuesday's close).
  • Analyst Derik de Bruin said that ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) is rapidly deleveraging, biotech financing concerns are easing, and it current valuation indicates it trades at a discount to peers.
  • "With the [PRA Health] deal annualized, comps from COVID work fading, a more attractive valuation, and solid late-stage CRO fundamentals, we are more confident in ICLR’s ability to deliver on their deal targets.," he wrote.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views ICON (ICLR) as a hold with strong marks for profitability and growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.