Tata Motors reports Q2 results
Nov. 09, 2022 10:44 AM ETTata Motors Limited (TTM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tata Motors press release (NYSE:TTM): Q2 Revenue of ₹796.11B (+29.7% Y/Y).
- EBITDA at 9.7% (+130 bps), EBIT at 2.4% (+390 bps).
- Free cash flow (automotive) in the quarter, was positive at ₹1K Cr (as compared to negative ₹3.2K Cr in Q2 FY 22), despite working capital being adverse by ₹1.4K Cr in Q2 FY23.
- Outlook: Demand continues to remain strong, however will remain a key monitorable in wake of global uncertainties. Improving chip supply and cooling commodity prices will aid revenue and margins recovery and hence aim to deliver strong improvements in EBIT and free cash flows in H2 FY23.
