What to expect from AstraZeneca Q3 earnings

Nov. 09, 2022 10:50 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (-30.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.86B (+10.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, AZN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • Last quarter, AstraZeneca Q2 revenue soared on the back of oncology business and the company raised its FY22 revenue outlook seeing growth in COVID therapy Evusheld.
  • In Q2, the company said it expects total revenue for 2022 to increase by a low twenties percentage. Meanwhile, Core EPS guidance remains unchanged and is expected to increase by a mid-to-high twenties percentage.
  • "Given the ongoing performance of our underlying business and the contribution of our COVID-19 medicines, we are updating our revenue guidance for 2022. This has enabled us to increase our R&D investment in the exciting number of pipeline opportunities that can benefit patients and drive long term sustainable growth for our company," said AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot.
  • In August, Pascal Soriot said that the company is looking to acquire small and mid-sized companies focused on oncology and cardiovascular treatments.
  • (AZN) has risen ~5% YTD.

