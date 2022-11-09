Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, will most likely withdraw from its proposed takeover of troubled rival FTX after assessing the ladder's internal data and loan commitments, CoinDesk reported Wednesday, citing a person with knowledge on the matter.

The news appeared to have roiled cryptos, with bitcoin (BTC-USD) cratering 15.5% to $17.18K at around 11:00 a.m. ET, the lowest level seen since November 2020. Similarly, ethereum (ETH-USD), the largest altcoin by market cap, extended its slump and dropped 20.6% to $1.61K.

Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX has taken the spotlight in recent days after rival Binance said it would offload its FTX Token (FTT-USD) holdings, the crypto issued by FTX, in a move that resulted in huge outflows from FTX. FTX's liquidity crunch created enough of a concern that it agreed to sell itself to Binance in a non-binding agreement.

Crypto-related stocks also traded in a sea of red, with the biggest losers featuring MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) -11.8%, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) -12.1%, Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) -13.3%, Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) -8.4%, Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) -12.1% and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) -8.3%.

Binance did not immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's request for comment.

Earlier, COinbase stock slid as Daiwa removed bull rating in wake of Binance-FTX deal.