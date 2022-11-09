ANGI climbs 11% after Q3 reports, topline sees 8% rise

Nov. 09, 2022 11:08 AM ETANGIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • ÀNGI (ANGI) Q3 shows a jump in revenue of 8% to $498M, missing consensus by $3.4M.
  • 7% growth from Angi Ads and Leads, the second consecutive quarter of growth.
  • 12% growth from Angi Services to $132M.
  • 2% growth in Europe (19% growth in local currency)
  • Gross profit increased 7% to $389M.
  • Operating loss improved to $11M (compared to a loss of $15M in Q3 2021)
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 85% to $23M.
  • Transacting Service Professionals were 200,000 and Advertising Service Professionals were 37,000.
  • Monetized transactions were 4.3M in Q3 2022 with nearly 17M for the trailing twelve months.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increasing 85% to $22.9M due to: gross profit increasing 7% to $389M and lower selling and marketing expense.
  • GAAP EPS of -$0.03 in-line.
  • Stock jumps 11%.
  • Recent contributor commentary on the stock looks like: 'Angi Benefits From Demand Side Economics, Can Afford Widening Losses'
  • Wall Street rating of Buy for the stock with a price target of $7.95.
  • SA Authors rating of Hold, and Quant rating of Hold with lowest factor grades given to profitability and momentum.
  • Previously (Nov. 8): ANGI GAAP EPS of -$0.03 in-line, revenue of $498M misses by $3.4M

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.