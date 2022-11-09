ANGI climbs 11% after Q3 reports, topline sees 8% rise
Nov. 09, 2022 11:08 AM ETANGIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ÀNGI (ANGI) Q3 shows a jump in revenue of 8% to $498M, missing consensus by $3.4M.
- 7% growth from Angi Ads and Leads, the second consecutive quarter of growth.
- 12% growth from Angi Services to $132M.
- 2% growth in Europe (19% growth in local currency)
- Gross profit increased 7% to $389M.
- Operating loss improved to $11M (compared to a loss of $15M in Q3 2021)
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 85% to $23M.
- Transacting Service Professionals were 200,000 and Advertising Service Professionals were 37,000.
- Monetized transactions were 4.3M in Q3 2022 with nearly 17M for the trailing twelve months.
- Adjusted EBITDA increasing 85% to $22.9M due to: gross profit increasing 7% to $389M and lower selling and marketing expense.
- GAAP EPS of -$0.03 in-line.
- Stock jumps 11%.
- Recent contributor commentary on the stock looks like: 'Angi Benefits From Demand Side Economics, Can Afford Widening Losses'
- Wall Street rating of Buy for the stock with a price target of $7.95.
- SA Authors rating of Hold, and Quant rating of Hold with lowest factor grades given to profitability and momentum.
- Previously (Nov. 8): ANGI GAAP EPS of -$0.03 in-line, revenue of $498M misses by $3.4M
Comments