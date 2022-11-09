Zendesk gains as form-4 filing suggests sale to PE firms may be closer to finish line

Nov. 09, 2022 11:11 AM ETZendesk, Inc. (ZEN)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

  • Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) rose 1.1% and reversed an unexplained decline on Tuesday after a filing suggested a closing of its sale to Permira and Hellman & Friedman may be coming.
  • A form-4 filing after the close on Tuesday indicated that Zendesk (ZEN) accelerated restricted stock units (RSUs) originally scheduled to vest on Nov. 15 to Nov. 4 in order to facilitate the settlement of taxes due upon vesting of such RSUs, "in advance of the closing" of the its sale.
  • Zendesk (ZEN) separately disclosed in an 8-K filing Tuesday that it approved a plan to eliminate about 300 positions, or ~4.9% of its total global workforce, in a push to cut costs.
  • Zendesk is awaiting national security or CFIUS approval for its deal to be sold to the private equity firms. Zendesk (ZEN) holders voted to approve the deal in September. The transaction is expected to close in Q4.

Comments

