Energy stocks are falling with Congress still up for grabs

The energy sector traded lower on Tuesday with the results of the U.S. election taking investors by surprise. The expectation for a Red Wave has now been reduced to projections that the GOP will only have a slim margin of control in the House of Representatives and will not have a majority in the U.S. Senate, although the results are still uncertain.

There was other energy news in the mix as well on Wednesday with COVID cases in Beijing hitting the highest level in five months and the head of the International Energy Agency criticizing last month’s decision by OPEC+ to reduce oil output.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) showed a loss of 2.75% at 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday to trail the Dow Jones 30 and S&P 500 Index. XLE had racked up a gain off 11% in the six weeks ahead of the election as polling and betting markets indicated that the GOP could take both the Senate and the House, which was viewed as a favorable outcome for energy companies.

Some of the notable post-election decliners included Occidental Petroleum (OXY) -4.4%, Coterra Energy (CTRA) -3.9%, ConocoPhillips (COP) -3.5%, Hess Corporation (HES) -3.4%, Halliburton (HAL) -3.4%, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) -2.9%, Exxon Mobil (XOM) -2.8%, and BP p.l.c (BP) -2.7%.

Looking ahead, UBS said the energy sector could get a boost if and when the House is called for the GOP. The analyst team reminded that President Biden has voiced support for a windfall tax on oil and gas companies and urged them to lower prices or invest more in boosting domestic production. That policy move is seen as a non-starter if the Democrats lose control of Congress.

