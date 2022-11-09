3D Systems stock gains on promising long-term view after mixed Q3 results
Nov. 09, 2022 11:12 AM ET3D Systems Corporation (DDD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) reports revenue dropped 15.3% Y/Y in Q3 whereas grew 2.7% on a constant currency basis.
- Industrial revenue decreased 14.6% to $68.1M.
- Healthcare revenue decreased 16.0% to $64.2M.
- Gross profit margin rate down 140 bps to 39.8%, primarily due to input cost inflation, divestitures, and unfavorable product mix.
- Cash & short-term investments of $609.4M position the company for future growth investments.
- CEO comment: "Although the challenging macro environment has led to slower growth in certain key end-markets such as dental, I am confident that the long-term fundamentals remain very positive for additive manufacturing, in general, and for 3D Systems in particular. Our focus on operational execution to capitalize on our past investments remains our highest priority, while our strong balance sheet positions us well to continue investing in high margin, high growth areas of our businesses. With new opportunities for large-scale adoption of additive manufacturing opening before us, and entirely new markets being created in bioprinting, we believe we are very well positioned to deliver on our commitment to become a $1 billion revenue company in five years.”
- The company tightened its previously announced revenue outlook of $530M - $570M to $535M - $545M vs. consensus of $548.04M and non-GAAP opex between $240M - $245M vs. prior view of $245M - $250M.
- The company reaffirms non-GAAP gross profit margin rate between 39% to 41%.
- Shares slumped ~62% since the start of 2022.
