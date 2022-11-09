NIO (NYSE:NIO) shares are trading -9% ahead of its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (vs -$0.06 in Q3 2021) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.78B (+17.1% Y/Y).

The Chinese EV maker delivered record numbers in Q3, with vehicle deliveries up 29.3% Y/Y. The 31,607 vehicles were lower than mid-point guidance of 31,000 and 33,000 vehicles.

During the quarter NIO opened its first battery swap station in Germany and acquired a 12% stake in Australian lithium firm Greenwing.

Shares of NIO and other Chinese EV leaders XPeng (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI) were weighed down YTD amid worries about Russo-Chinese ties, escalating Taiwan tensions and lingering lockdown effects.

Despite recent headwinds, the EV manufacturer's long-term prospects appear stable with market leadership in premium EVs in China and expansion in Europe and other parts of the world ahead.

A recent SA analyst suggested NIO's EV portfolio density remains a strength but there are still delays and issues with the supply chain. Earlier in November NIO confirmed the ongoing Covid restrictions in China are hurting production and delivery schedules.

Investors will be looking for updates on Q4 deliveries given the ongoing production challenges.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.

Over the last 2 years, NIO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.