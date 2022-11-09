Sobi wins FDA nod for COVID-19 therapy

Nov. 09, 2022

  • Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (OTCPK:BIOVF), the biotech also known as Sobi, has received the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its anti-inflammatory medication Kineret as a treatment for certain hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
  • The FDA decision was backed by data from a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial that enrolled more than 600 patients with COVID-19 pneumonia who were at risk of developing severe respiratory failure.
  • Kineret, already approved in the U.S. for conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, is an Interleukin-1 (IL-1) receptor antagonist. IL-1 is linked to inflammatory diseases, including acute lung inflammation in COVID-19.
  • According to the FDA, Kineret injection will only be limited for use in hospitalized adults with COVID-19 pneumonia requiring supplemental oxygen and who are at risk of developing severe respiratory failure.
  • The authorization comes ahead of an FDA AdCom meeting scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the EUA filed by Veru (VERU) for its oral COVID-19 therapy, sabizabulin.

