Allscripts upgraded to buy from hold at Goldman Sachs citing strong fundament performance

Nov. 09, 2022 11:38 AM ETAllscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Goldman Sachs has upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) to buy from hold saying that the healthcare IT solutions provider is exhibiting strong fundamental performance as it grows market share and controls costs.
  • The firm upped its price target to $23 from $22 (~36% upside based on Tuesday's close).
  • Analyst Cindy Motz said she expects more partnerships and acceleration in the fast growing payer and life sciences business.
  • She added that the stock currently trades at an attractive valuation given its enterprise value below 7x expected FY22 EBITDA and below 8x expected FY23 EBITDA.
  Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Allscripts as a hold with high marks for profitability and momentum.

