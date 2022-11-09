Allscripts upgraded to buy from hold at Goldman Sachs citing strong fundament performance
Nov. 09, 2022 11:38 AM ETAllscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs has upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) to buy from hold saying that the healthcare IT solutions provider is exhibiting strong fundamental performance as it grows market share and controls costs.
- The firm upped its price target to $23 from $22 (~36% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- Analyst Cindy Motz said she expects more partnerships and acceleration in the fast growing payer and life sciences business.
- She added that the stock currently trades at an attractive valuation given its enterprise value below 7x expected FY22 EBITDA and below 8x expected FY23 EBITDA.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Allscripts as a hold with high marks for profitability and momentum.
Comments