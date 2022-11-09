HanesBrands stock tumbles after guidance below consensus disappoint
Nov. 09, 2022
- HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI) stock fell 7% during Wednesday trading after the company posted financial guidance significantly below the market expectations.
- The North-Carolina based apparel company said fourth quarter's net sales is forecasted to be $1.40-$1.45B vs. consensus of $1.63B. Alongside, adjusted earnings per share to range between $0.04-$0.11 vs. consensus of $0.22, reportedly reflecting increased macro-related challenges within the global operating environment.
- For full-year, sales from continuing operations expected to be $6.16-$6.21B vs. consensus of $6.42B. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to range within $0.95-$1.02 vs. $1.11 consensus.
- Q3 2022 Results: Revenue of $1.67B (-6.7% Y/Y) missed consensus by $30M. It included a $59M unfavorable impact from foreign exchange rates during the quarter.
- On a constant currency basis, sales declined 3% year-over-year.
- By Segment: Innerwear, $625.08M (-11% Y/Y); Activewear, $461.04M (-0.3% Y/Y); International, $502.07M (-6.4% Y/Y); and Other, $82.55M (-6.1% Y/Y).
- Global Champion brand sales decreased 14% on a reported basis from a year ago. On constant currency, sales increased in Europe and the U.S. collegiate channels.
- Adjusted gross profit was $576M. Adjusted gross margin of 34.5% declined ~460 basis points compared to prior year.
- Operating profit and operating margin were $141M and 8.5%, respectively, which compared to $235M and 13.1%, respectively, in the prior year.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.02.
- The company ended the quarter with total liquidity of $863M, consisting of $253M of cash and equivalents and $610M of available capacity under its credit facilities.
- Inventory at the end of third-quarter 2022 was $2.14B, an increase of 31% over prior year.
- Earlier: Hanesbrands cut to ‘Sell’ at Wells Fargo on debt, macro concerns
