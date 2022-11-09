Ionis rises on Q3 earnings beat
Nov. 09, 2022 11:52 AM ETIonis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Ionis Pharma (NASDAQ:IONS) is trading 1.6% higher after the company posted better-than-expected result during the third quarter, helped by payments it earned across multiple partnered programs.
- Revenue rose 20.3% Y/Y to $160M and beat by $14.33M. While, Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.33 beats by $0.42.
- The Company increased its full year 2022 cash and investments guidance to approximately $2B from the previous guidance of $1.7B.
- The company reiterated full year revenue forecast to >$575M vs $589.11M consensus.
- In the U.S., Spinraza sales were flat in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period last year. Outside of the U.S. Spinraza royalties were lower due to lower product sales due to decreased pricing, foreign currency exchange and competition.
Comments