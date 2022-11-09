Taysha Gene Therapies downgraded to neutral at Goldman Sachs on measured outlook
Nov. 09, 2022 11:55 AM ETTaysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA)ALPMF, ALPMYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs has downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) to neutral from buy saying it has a more measured outlook on its portfolio.
- The firm also cut its price target to $3 from $16 (~36% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- Analyst Salveen Richter said that while he is encouraged by the recent strategic investment by Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF)(OTCPK:ALPMY), he is hesitant on the stock due to the company's reprioritization of assets.
- He is remove gene therapy programs for SLC6A1, SURF1, CLN1 from his model.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Taysha (TSHA) as a strong sell.
