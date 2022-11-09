Kite Realty upgraded to Buy at BofA on leasing strength, Sunbelt exposure
Nov. 09, 2022 11:54 AM ETKite Realty Group Trust (KRG)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Bank of America analyst Craig Schmidt upgraded Kite Realty Group (NYSE:KRG) to Buy from Neutral as leasing strength, merger benefits, and its high exposure to grocers and the Sunbelt all play to the shopping center REIT's favor.
- "We believe this positions KRG well under BofA’s base case scenario for a mild recession in 2023," he wrote in a note to clients.
- The company has outperformed Schmidt's expectations on internal growth and from its merger with RPAI, that it closed over a year ago. In addition, Q3 leasing activity was better than expected and there's further upside from small shop tenants, the analyst said.
- Note that Kite Realty (KRG) raised its 2022 earnings guidance after its strong Q3 results.
- The BofA analyst increased his price target on the stock to $25 from $22. Kite Realty (KRG) stock is up 0.3% in Wednesday midday trading at $20.89.
- His Buy rating aligns with the SA Quant rating of Strong Buy and the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
