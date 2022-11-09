Disney CEO Chapek says virtual parks won't replace in-person experience as stock crashes

Speaking at the 2022 Paley International Council Summit, Disney (NYSE:DIS) Chief Executive Bob Chapek said that virtual parks would never replace the company's actual parks, even as the company's overall business has shown it is less profitable than previously thought.

In addition, Chapek, who has continued to push Disney (DIS) into the nascent area of the metaverse, added that the company is focusing on the "next generation" of storytelling.

In its most recent quarter, Disney said revenue in its Parks, Experiences and Products segment rose 36% and operating income for the segment jumped 137%.

The company indicated in August there were more drivers ahead, including international visitors, and it was making "meaningful progress," CFO Christine McCarthy said during Disney's (DIS) earnings call. The mix of international attendance at Walt Disney World in the quarter was roughly in line with pre-pandemic levels, she noted.

Despite the sales strength, margins for its parks business came in below estimates.

Chapek's comments come as Disney (DIS) shares crashed nearly 12% Wednesday, as analysts suggested that guidance for next year may indicate the company's overall profitability may be worse than first thought.

"In addition, the company’s operating income guidance for next year is much weaker than present expectations and management tone appeared more cautious due to macro risks as well as potential impact from factors such as higher churn in streaming due to price increases," Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar wrote in a note to clients, adding that these factors make Barclays even more cautious than the firm was previously.

Looking to the direct-to-consumer business, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, Venkateshwar noted that the goalposts are "likely to move further" despite the strong subscriber adds during the period.

"While fiscal Q2 will likely benefit from the movie slate in Q1, this growth may drive higher churn later in the year," Venkateshwar added, that subscriber growth next year may be "quite volatile."

On the earnings call, Disney's (DIS) Chapek said that direct-to-consumer losses should narrow from here in that area and Disney+ is still expected to be profitable by the end of 2024.