Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) stock rose ~23% on Wednesday after Q3 results beat estimates and the company raised its FY22 outlook which was seen above consensus.

Total revenue grew +10.72% Y/Y to $68.35M.

Technology revenue increased +15% Y/Y to ~$44M, while Professional services revenue grew +4% Y/Y to $24.36M.

"In the third quarter of 2022, I am pleased to share that we achieved strong performance across our business, including exceeding the mid-point of our quarterly guidance for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, and, based on an expanding pipeline and ahead-of-schedule cost reduction efforts, we are also pleased to raise our full year 2022 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance," said Health Catalyst CEO Dan Burton.

Adjusted net loss narrowed to -$7.17M, compared to -$9.05M in Q3 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was -$4.55M, compared to -$5.79M in the same period a year ago.

Outlook:

Full year 2022: The company now expects FY22 total revenue to be between $274M and $276M, compared to prior outlook range of $271.5M to $275.5M provided during Q2 results (consensus is $274.47M).

Health Catalyst expects adjusted EBITDA between -$4M and -$2M.

Q4: The company expects total revenue between $66.9M and $68.9M (consensus is $68.11M).