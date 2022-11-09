Health Catalyst surges 23% on raised FY22 outlook, while Q3 revenue climbs

Nov. 09, 2022 12:03 PM ETHealth Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Close up of a stethoscope and digital tablet with virtual electronic medical record of patient on interface.Digital healthcare and network on modern virtual screen, DNA medical technology and futuristic concept.

everythingpossible

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) stock rose ~23% on Wednesday after Q3 results beat estimates and the company raised its FY22 outlook which was seen above consensus.

Total revenue grew +10.72% Y/Y to $68.35M.

Technology revenue increased +15% Y/Y to ~$44M, while Professional services revenue grew +4% Y/Y to $24.36M.

"In the third quarter of 2022, I am pleased to share that we achieved strong performance across our business, including exceeding the mid-point of our quarterly guidance for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, and, based on an expanding pipeline and ahead-of-schedule cost reduction efforts, we are also pleased to raise our full year 2022 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance," said Health Catalyst CEO Dan Burton.

Adjusted net loss narrowed to -$7.17M, compared to -$9.05M in Q3 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was -$4.55M, compared to -$5.79M in the same period a year ago.

Outlook:

Full year 2022: The company now expects FY22 total revenue to be between $274M and $276M, compared to prior outlook range of $271.5M to $275.5M provided during Q2 results (consensus is $274.47M).

Health Catalyst expects adjusted EBITDA between -$4M and -$2M.

Q4: The company expects total revenue between $66.9M and $68.9M (consensus is $68.11M).

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.