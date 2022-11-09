Wix.com Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 12:11 PM ETWix.com Ltd. (WIX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (+52.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $343.47M (+7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WIX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.
