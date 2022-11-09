Himax Technologies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 12:11 PM ETHimax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-82.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $198.82M (-52.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HIMX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
