Becton, Dickinson Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 12:12 PM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.74 (+5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.72B (-8.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BDX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.
