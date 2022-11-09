Quanterix rises as Q3 results indicate sequential progress

Nov. 09, 2022 12:14 PM ETQuanterix Corporation (QTRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor

  • Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) added ~10% on Wednesday after the life sciences company reported better-than-expected revenue for Q3 2022, marking a sizable improvement from the previous quarter.
  • Revenue for the quarter remained flat from the prior-year quarter at $26.6M. Still, the topline grew ~13% from the preceding quarter when Quanterix (QTRX) reported $23.5M revenue as the company addressed assay quality challenges and implemented process improvement initiatives amid a decline in consumable revenue.
  • "We are pleased with the quarter-over-quarter financial and business progress with both revenue and gross margin growing, the program is on track and proceeding to plan," Chief Executive Masoud Toloue noted, referring to the assay quality remediation program launched in Q2.
  • Despite a drop of 1,470bps from the prior year's quarter, pro-forma gross margin improved 670bps sequentially to 35% thanks to cost-cutting measures and mix shift.
  • Meanwhile, the company's Q3 net loss more than doubled from the previous year to $35.1M on a reported basis, partly driven by costs related to the restructuring and business re-alignment plan announced in August.

