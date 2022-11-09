Tapestry Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 12:14 PM ETTapestry, Inc. (TPR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.5B (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TPR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.
